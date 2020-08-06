So it seems some residents of Fairfax County, Virginia, have been receiving some interesting mail as of late:

We are alerting voters about this inaccurate, potentially misleading mailing from the Center for Voter Information. Fairfax County did NOT send it. Learn more, including the most secure way to apply to #votebymail: https://t.co/NsA2oN35B2 pic.twitter.com/XPZSBT7zWj — Fairfax County Votes (@fairfaxvotes) August 6, 2020

Think this could be a problem?

Here we go… — Marty Davis (@MartyDavis) August 6, 2020

Apparently it’s not just happening in Fairfax County:

I got this same dodgy mailer in Alexandria. https://t.co/odTyVGygob — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 6, 2020

it asks for social security #'s… — Remy 💥🇺🇸 (@GoRemy) August 6, 2020

Had one in the mail yesterday. Tore it up since no one in the house asked for it and all are already registered to vote. — jennay (@jennay58210) August 6, 2020

So it looks like this is a national scam. My family have received 2 sets of these in Mn.#tcnt — 🇺🇸 JMatt 🇺🇸 (Reclaiming my Time) (@jmatteso1303) August 6, 2020

Huh.

This came in the mail you say? https://t.co/4eSuCeROHJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 6, 2020

Weird.

What could go wrong? — remain calm (@BeanDipChamp) August 6, 2020

But I thought there was no voter fraud — Kassie🕊 (@KassandraKitson) August 6, 2020

Didn’t see this coming.Nope.Not at all. 🙄 — Lulu Lapin really (@Lulu_Lapin) August 6, 2020