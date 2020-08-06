Late last month, writer Dana Schwartz tweeted about her “quarantine hair”:

L.A.-based freelance journalist Joseph Fenity tweeted this response:

At this point, you’re probably wondering why we’re doing a story on this. Stick with us. We promise there’s a reason.

Ken Klippenstein, a writer for the Nation, responded to Fenity’s tweet like so:

Now, before we go any further, we’ll just say that Klippenstein had no good reason to take a swipe at Fenity’s looks. Totally juvenile move on Klippenstein’s part.

That said, does it make Klippenstein a “superbully”? According to Fenity, the answer is yes. So much yes that it’s worth writing a melodramatic essay over:

It’s hard to be super-sympathetic to Fenity’s plight when he pulls something like that.

And especially when he pulls something like this:

“Guy insulted my hairline so he deserves to be fired” is an interesting new societal development.

But, believe it or not, it gets even better. Take a look at some of Fenity’s own greatest hits:

Uh-oh, Joe …

Oh dear.

Joseph, here, appears to have a problem.

There does seem to be a pattern, yes.

That’s not nice, Joseph.

Superbully, heal thyself.

