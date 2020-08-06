Joe Biden’s hot streak continues apace, with this jaw-dropping — albeit thoroughly Bidenesque — take comparing blacks and Latinos:

It was only natural that someone ask Donald Trump — who is frequently labeled an ignorant racist — to weigh in.

And Trump obliged:

Biden’s remarks could most charitably be described as “insulting.”

Trump also tweeted about it:

The debates are gonna be lit AF, y’all.

In any event, don’t expect Biden to get the same treatment from Democrats and firefighters that Trump would’ve gotten if he’d said what Biden said.

