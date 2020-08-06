Joe Biden’s hot streak continues apace, with this jaw-dropping — albeit thoroughly Bidenesque — take comparing blacks and Latinos:

.@JoeBiden: “Unlike the African-American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community" pic.twitter.com/CFO4Q40jEI — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 6, 2020

Here’s a longer version if you think there might be context that makes the comment more normal (spoiler: there isn’t) https://t.co/wjPmDzbzpS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 6, 2020

It was only natural that someone ask Donald Trump — who is frequently labeled an ignorant racist — to weigh in.

And Trump obliged:

"Joe Biden this morning, he totally disparaged and insulted the black community. What he said is incredible…it was a very insulting statement he made."@realDonaldTrump responds to @JoeBiden saying Latinos have 'incredibly different' attitudes, unlike black Americans. pic.twitter.com/EOoyatyq0b — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 6, 2020

Biden’s remarks could most charitably be described as “insulting.”

Trump also tweeted about it:

Joe Biden: ‘Unlike the African American Community … the Latino Community Is an Incredibly Diverse Community‘ https://t.co/mceJwwG7aV via @BreitbartNews. Wow! Joe Biden just lost the entire African American community. What a “dumb” thing to say! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2020

The debates are gonna be lit AF, y’all.

In any event, don’t expect Biden to get the same treatment from Democrats and firefighters that Trump would’ve gotten if he’d said what Biden said.