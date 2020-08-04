Another chapter in our history has drawn to a close. Pour one out for Louise Mensch, everybody:
Louise Mensch deleted the bannon tweet
— jay | nyc ☠️ (@jaydestro) August 4, 2020
Say it ain’t so!
— jay | nyc ☠️ (@jaydestro) August 4, 2020
For those of you who’ve forgotten about one of Twitter’s all-time greatest hits, here’s a reminder:
ive seen some wild stuff in my time on this website, but saying that one of the closest advisors to the president at the time was under investigation for a death penalty capable crime remains one of the most unhinged wild things anyone has ever said on this here. pic.twitter.com/5SdqNrDtcm
— jay | nyc ☠️ (@jaydestro) August 4, 2020
Poor Louise … did her “sources” let her down again?
this is what they took from us.
— jay | nyc ☠️ (@jaydestro) August 4, 2020
farewell loved one pic.twitter.com/018ReNUuDI
— jay | nyc ☠️ (@jaydestro) August 4, 2020
HIS HERO IS GONE – MONUMENTS TO TWEETS pic.twitter.com/mws1CRldyp
— jay | nyc ☠️ (@jaydestro) August 4, 2020
It’s the end of an era.
nooooooo
— Pink American Manlet (@skellybonemane) August 4, 2020
This is terrible news
— Caroline Royce (@carolineroyce) August 4, 2020
very saddened by this
— Rod Breslau (@Slasher) August 4, 2020
…like tears in the rain. pic.twitter.com/eRmIqORzKc
— St. Vincent Price (@SugarcaneRain) August 4, 2020
nothing is sacred
— dannybauder (@dannybauder) August 4, 2020
RIP to a real one
— Richard II (@get_miserable) August 4, 2020
For what it’s worth, though, Mensch says the tweet’s disappearance was an accident:
Not deliberately. As I’ve said, I re-engaged TweetDeleter after using it to nuke a bunch of tweets last year and I forgot that I left it on a “delete everything earlier than the first two days”. By the time I noticed and disabled it, it had deleted everything after May 2017.
— Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) August 4, 2020
Good to know the Russians weren’t involved.
Or were they?