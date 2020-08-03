Over the past couple of months, Antifa and the Black Lives Matter organization have assumed massive roles on the national stage. While they make up a relatively small minority of Americans, they’ve grown into an entity often held up as beyond reproach.

That’s not by accident; it’s by design. As tweeter @MattsIdeaShop points out, there’s a method to their madness:

Antifa & BLM(org) both use names that make it semantically difficult to oppose them. “What you’re not anti fascist? What, you don’t think black lives matter?” Any criticism of the groups leads to you defending your character. It’s brilliant & dangerous rhetoric. Fake packaging — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) August 3, 2020

We couldn’t’ve said it better ourselves. Despite their outward semblance of chaos, both groups have demonstrated a knack for marketing. And that’s indeed brilliant in its danger and dangerous in its brilliance.

You’re absolutely right — Logan Michael Saenz (@Saenzlogatron) August 3, 2020

So true! — 是音 (@American_0taku) August 3, 2020

Totally agree with this. The exact thing has happened to me. Very upsetting when someone attacks your character. In my case it caused deep hurt as it was someone I knew. — Reclaiming My Time (@DtheBee) August 3, 2020

thats why i founded a group called "weak and vulnerable elderly grandmothers" "What?? Far left extremists attacked 'Weak and vulnerable elderly grandmothers??'" https://t.co/3ujRw61jTY — Tim Pool (@Timcast) August 3, 2020

Nice try, but it doesn’t work both ways.

Honest question, why doesn't it work well for Prolife? — Samuel Christian (@fr1skyd1ngo) August 3, 2020

Well, because pro-lifers’ cause isn’t the correct one, in progressive society’s eyes.

In fairness, pro lifers adopted this strategy and the response was to try shoving them into all kinds of unrelated positions. "You're pro life? Then you have to be totally open borders." You're anti fascist? Then you have to be against controls on speech. https://t.co/Twfk9kV2KP — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) August 3, 2020

Antifa has corrupted what it means to be anti-fascism. Just as the Black Lives Matter organization isn’t really about black lives mattering, but rather about pushing an unrelated progressive agenda.