Is Andrew Cuomo the most shameless Democratic politician in America? He’s got stiff competition, to be sure, but he has to be right up there.

Cuomo, who effectively signed death warrants for thousands of elderly men and women, took to Twitter today to continue his pattern of taking zero responsibility for his role in the COVID19 crisis.

Check this BS out:

The national COVID response was a historic and colossal blunder by the federal government. Six months and this virus is still out of control around the country. Six months wasted. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 3, 2020

Just how far up his nose did he stick that giant Q-Tip? Because based on that take, we’d suggest that he punctured the part of his brain responsible for personal accountability.

Includes yourself with the nursing home blunder. — Rich Maloney (@rmm300) August 3, 2020

You literally run the state of New York. If there was some magical way to handle a pandemic better, you sure as heck missed it big time, fella! — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) August 3, 2020

More people have died from COVID in your state than in any other. On a per capita basis, you lost more to COVID than any country on the planet. If the United States performed, on average, like your state, our death toll would be ~545,000. For the love, just. sit. down. https://t.co/BLAWneC3Mr — 🦖 prag was otherwise peaceful ㋬ (@pragmatometer) August 3, 2020

Bro. You ignored the March 13 CDC guidelines and now you’re saying the FED blundered? How does your family even look at you? — Jonathan Falcon (@JonathanFalcons) August 3, 2020

Well, his brother doesn’t seem to mind …

Part of being a leader is taking responsibility for your own mistakes. The federal government hasn't, but neither have you when it comes to your nursing home policy that cost thousands of lives. It's well past time you do. — Marc Damon (@MarcDamon1) August 3, 2020

This is called the Big Lie theory. https://t.co/QB5wYXgnlI — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 3, 2020

But wait! There’s more:

The president has to tell the American people the truth. It was a mistake to downplay COVID. It was a mistake to say it would be gone by Easter. It was a mistake to say it will magically disappear. And it was a mistake to not set up a national testing program. pic.twitter.com/YOJosnHy6a — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 3, 2020

This effing guy.

and it was a mistake to send hospital patients back to nursing homes — Kenneth (@Long_Brown_Path) August 3, 2020

Trump has been trash on this issue but Cuomo has no room to lecture people with how he handled things. https://t.co/I2Vkoo8CHs — Andrew Staroska (@astaroska) August 3, 2020

It was a mistake to ever believe Andrew Cuomo was anything other than a garbage person.

We’re guessing Janice Dean has some thoughts on this. We look forward to hearing them.