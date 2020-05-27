This afternoon, Donald Trump sent out an emphatic tweet about warrantless surveillance:

WARRANTLESS SURVEILLANCE OF AMERICANS IS WRONG! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

And CNN’s Chris Cuomo saw a golden opportunity to dunk on the president:

Agreed…and so is pushing reopening during a pandemic while grossly underplaying the risks, slow-walking testing and encouraging people to endanger others. Agreed? https://t.co/P2prPR0dFG — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) May 27, 2020

Shoulda just kept quiet, Fredo.

Hey speaking of endangering others… https://t.co/VN8ruHRqu3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 27, 2020

New York nursing homes were forced to accept more than 4,500 coronavirus patients from hospitals thanks to an order from Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomohttps://t.co/vh5QOQwLNW — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 27, 2020

You left quarantine, lied about it, and tried to fight a guy on a bike about it. You can go sit down now. — Falafel Waffle (@shamusotoole27) May 27, 2020

Has there ever been a more tone-deaf person on planet earth? This dude literally left his quarantine and endangered others while positive with coronavirus. https://t.co/KntWv6kppD — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 27, 2020

Bro you literally had coronavirus, left your quarantine, got into a fight with someone who called you out, and then made a spectacle of "leaving quarantine" like nothing ever happened. Log the hell off. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 27, 2020

Probably a good idea to sit this one out — Fly Over American (@Cocaineminion16) May 27, 2020

The Cuomo’s should seriously not comment on anything Covid. — Lucas Rizor (@beerandtokens) May 27, 2020

***

