This afternoon, the Washington Free Beacon’s David Rutz shined yet another damning spotlight on media double standards by sharing a video contrasting the MSM’s coverage of Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo with GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis:

Thousands of senior citizens in New York died after @NYGovCuomo forced nursing homes to take in patients with the coronavirus, but media figures never stopped gushing over his response—while they kept slamming @GovRonDeSantis https://t.co/fLvQya918S pic.twitter.com/tnDFZSk9pT — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) May 27, 2020

Just in case there was any doubt that the media are biased.

But there’s unfortunately a lot more where that came from. Rutz’s Free Beacon colleague Andrew Kugle pointed out that this is all just part of a pattern:

Funny how this keeps happening. Reporters keep pushing narratives that praise Democrats and bash Republicans, even if the facts don't match their narratives. Here is a video thread as evidence… https://t.co/cjLp3s98Vg — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) May 27, 2020

Kugle’s got receipts, and they don’t do the media any favors:

Example One: Pelosi wags her finger at Trump, she is considered a feminist hero. Gov. Brewer does it to Obama, she is an old racist. pic.twitter.com/5eJ3Ef2fKn — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) May 27, 2020

Example Two: Trump threatening to not accept election results = threat to democracy Stacey Abrams questioning election results and refusing to concede = Let's make that woman vice president pic.twitter.com/nJWAopvXHZ — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) May 27, 2020

Example Three: A Tale of Two Letters Pelosi gets praise for her letter. Trump gets accused of being petty with his letter. pic.twitter.com/0XoxamTjmR — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) May 27, 2020

Example Four: Obama normalizes relations with Cuba = "historic" Trump moves embassy to Jerusalem = "controversial" pic.twitter.com/azdDpQSpxq — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) May 27, 2020

Example Five: Media shames people for speculating about Clinton's health. All reporters suddenly become medical experts when speculating about Trump's health. pic.twitter.com/DR6plpPyfB — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) May 27, 2020

Example Six: When a Democrat makes history, it's a cause for celebration "no matter your politics." When a Republican makes history… *crickets* pic.twitter.com/8FLzqUiGuV — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) May 27, 2020

Perhaps the worst part of all this is that the MSM think we’re too stupid to see what they’re doing.