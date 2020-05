Yesterday, Twitter took it upon themselves to fact-check some of Donald Trump’s tweets about mail-in ballots:

Critics of Twitter’s move were skeptical that they’d apply the same standards to everyone. After all, Twitter’s powers that be don’t seem to have a problem with Democratic politicians making unsubstantiated claims. Or Chinese government officials.

And then of course there’s the fact that Twitter’s Head of Site Integrity appears to have a major problem with Trump.