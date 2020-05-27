Last night, Donald Trump tweeted out his version of how the New York Times “does its research”:

New York Times associate managing editor and metro editor Cliff Levy took great offense to that characterization of the Times’ exemplary journalism. Does Trump not know the value of Pulitzer Prize???

Actually, Mr. Levy, we’ve read quite enough, thank you.

Trending

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Cliff LevyDonald Trumpnew york timesPulitzer PrizeRussiaRussia investigationRussia probe