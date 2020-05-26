Good thing lefties are never racist or sexist! Otherwise, this tweet from Touré would light Twitter up:
How many white women will admit to using tears as an adult in order to get power or leverage in a situation?
(Romantic situations excluded.)
— Touré (@Toure) May 26, 2020
Great question, Touré.
Only white women???
— JonJon (@john_busbin) May 26, 2020
Well, yeah. He needs “white” as a qualifier. Otherwise, his tweet is, you know, problematic.
It's amazing how statements that would normally provoke outrage from feminists are okay when you add "white." pic.twitter.com/KB3WMpsw3a
— Holden (@Holden114) May 26, 2020
Good thinking, Touré. You found the loophole.
I guess non-white women don't cry?
— Kaiju (@kaijubushi) May 26, 2020
Only from the pain of the white patriarchy.
— Holden (@Holden114) May 26, 2020
Heh.