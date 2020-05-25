Oh, hey. Here’s a take on Donald Trump and China that nobody asked for. This one comes via the Washington Post’s Fact Checker Glenn Kessler:

Trump’s demonization of China puts U.S. in financial peril https://t.co/j1gR9fev2N — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) May 25, 2020

This article I tweeted last night was written by Allan Sloan, seven-time winner of the Gerald Loeb award for business reporting. I suggest folks (or is it bots?) read the article before they scream about they think it says based on the headline. — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) May 25, 2020

OK, Glenn. We read it. And it’s still bad. Does it suck that we’re so financially indebted to China? Absolutely it does. Should we pretend that China isn’t a serial human rights violator, disappearer of dissenters, and facilitator of the spread of COVID19 because of it?

Hell no.

The Chinese government is going to do terrible things regardless of what Donald Trump says. Suggesting we go easier on them to avoid pissing them off demonstrates a fundamental lack of seriousness.

The Chinese government is pretty demonic. Not sure what the problem is with saying so. — Sam Hooper (@SamHooper) May 25, 2020

What a morally bankrupt and indefensible position. China is putting religious minorities in camps, cracking down on protests in Hong Kong, invading neighbors, and is responsible for a global pandemic and depression, but the real problem is possibly offending them? https://t.co/lTbsRnaimF — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) May 25, 2020

A gallon of water weighs 8.3 lbs. in the U.S. A gallon of water weighs 8.3 lbs. in China. I bet the Chinese water feels much heavier, especially when you're carrying so much at one time. — 𝙅𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙬𝙣 (@CifJamestown) May 25, 2020

Hope the check cleared before you printed this. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 25, 2020

Dude what in the actual fcuk — 👸🏻 (@LittleMsOpinion) May 25, 2020