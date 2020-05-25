On today’s episode of “WTF Kind of Headline is This?”:

Michigan man charged with nursing home attack that outraged Trump https://t.co/h88fLQDzLT pic.twitter.com/Y3j38zki5Q — New York Post (@nypost) May 25, 2020

20-year-old Jaden Hayden allegedly filmed himself beating up his 75-year-old roommate in a Michigan nursing home. And the rest of the story is … that Donald Trump was outraged?

“Bizarre” is right. What was the New York Post going for, exactly?

What was their end game with that headline??? Sheeesh — Shelly Studios (@StudiosShelly) May 25, 2020

Wait, we were all supposed to be ok with this according to the New York Post? — Paperwork Ninja (@PaperworkNinja) May 25, 2020

How many people weren't outraged by this? — Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) May 25, 2020

It outraged everyone.

He wasn't arrested for making Trump angry. https://t.co/HX2vwH0ghL — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 25, 2020

Not sure what to make of it. Trump should be outraged… as should all decent people. — realjillbiden (@Bidengaffe) May 25, 2020

@realDonaldTrump wasn’t the only one outraged. I saw many, many tweets expressing anger. — Mandy (@mrhyne68) May 25, 2020

It outraged the whole nation. Did you see it. — Armando R (@Voice4085) May 25, 2020

As it should outrage ANYONE. — Greg (@G_regFloRiDuh) May 25, 2020

It outraged everyone, as it should. — Cantankerous Aaron 🚀🇺🇸 (@peekaso) May 25, 2020