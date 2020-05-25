We’re not sure if you’ve noticed this, but a lot of Democrats who’d be all over Donald Trump for saying “you ain’t black” if you don’t vote for him really want to move past Joe Biden saying “you ain’t black” if you don’t vote for him.

We seem to be moving past the liberal-blue-checks-defend-Joe-Biden’s-remarks phase and into the just-drop-it-already phase,

Grabien’s Tom Elliott recently put together a neat little supercut featuring some of our favorite talking heads who’d prefer that we stop talking about the latest in a long series of racist remarks from Joe Biden:

Leave Joe Biden alone!

Sounds like a good approach.

In a nutshell.

