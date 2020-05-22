Seems like only yesterday when Amy Klobuchar had reportedly been asked to be vetted for Joe Biden’s VP. Maybe that’s because it was only yesterday.
A lot’s happened since then. Namely this:
This is disgusting.
Joe Biden: "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't Black." pic.twitter.com/UvYZTjcPqZ
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) May 22, 2020
And now Klobuchar’s in a tough spot. She’s gonna have to do something desperate if she wants to be Biden’s running mate.
Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, thinks he knows what it’s got to be:
Right now Amy Klobuchar is stocking up on shoe polish.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 22, 2020
She’s got no other option at this point.
I hear @JustinTrudeau and @RalphNortham have quite the stockpile
— Just say no to Commies (@saynotocommiez) May 22, 2020
Oh, God, she's smearing it on with a comb.
Someone help her!
Get Justin Trudeau or Ralph Northam to give her some advice!
— J. Hardman (@cruesome) May 22, 2020
Heh. And when she’s finished with the polish:
Those containers are easier to throw than binders.
— Brent Jackson (@Atlknox87) May 22, 2020
It’s true.