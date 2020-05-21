Yesterday, the official Twitter account for the Twitter Communications team sent this out:

reply if you want to be verified! — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) May 20, 2020

The joke, of course, was that people couldn’t reply:

Get it? @TwitterComms was showing off Twitter’s new feature protecting delicate blue-checks from mean replies and getting ratio’d.

Testing, testing… A new way to have a convo with exactly who you want. We’re starting with a small % globally, so keep your 👀 out to see it in action. pic.twitter.com/pV53mvjAVT — Twitter (@Twitter) May 20, 2020

Are you not entertained?

Actually, quite a few people were not entertained. Including William Shatner, who, despite being a blue-check himself, thinks Twitter “should be ashamed”:

So @jack I’m not one to rant but this @TwitterComms tweet was really childish & immature. Not only was it mean spirited but especially in these times people want a platform that’s run by sensible types. I found this tweet to show a repugnant side of @Twitter You should be ashamed pic.twitter.com/VSXIfJoV9t — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) May 21, 2020

If Twitter were trying to tank itself on purpose, we’re honestly not sure what they’d be doing differently.

The “feature” ITSELF is constructed to isolate commentary. It will be used to silo conversation & ultimately undermine what folks actually like about Twitter. 😬 Not the best idea for the long term viability of the platform… but I’m sure Jack knows that. — Unify Labor (@unifylabor) May 21, 2020