Yesterday, the official Twitter account for the Twitter Communications team sent this out:

The joke, of course, was that people couldn’t reply:

Get it? @TwitterComms was showing off Twitter’s new feature protecting delicate blue-checks from mean replies and getting ratio’d.

Are you not entertained?

Actually, quite a few people were not entertained. Including William Shatner, who, despite being a blue-check himself, thinks Twitter “should be ashamed”:

If Twitter were trying to tank itself on purpose, we’re honestly not sure what they’d be doing differently.

