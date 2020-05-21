Planned Parenthood is nothing if not resourceful, so it should come as no surprise that they got a sweet piece of the PPP loans:
So Planned Parenthood knew it was ineligible for PPP loans, applied for them anyway — and received $80 million. https://t.co/pBaZuVS6SS
— Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) May 21, 2020
As Bill Kristol points out, it didn’t have to be that way:
If only we had a “conservative” and “pro-life” administration in charge. https://t.co/ntadSIMROR
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 21, 2020
Sorry, we need to step away for a few minutes … we’ll be back once we’re done running headfirst into the nearest wall.
What the hell would Bill Kristol know about being “conservative” and “pro-life”? Has he paid any attention to himself over the past few years?
Ummmmm, you’ve endorsed Biden
— Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) May 21, 2020
And yet you still somehow think Biden would be better
— Mike (@mcredelle) May 21, 2020
"That's why I endorse noted prolife conservative Joe Biden" https://t.co/uXpUbfxnis
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) May 21, 2020
You're supporting liberal Joe Biden. Sit this one out.
— Jason (@EmperorJayLay7) May 21, 2020
You proudly donated to VA Gov. Ralph Northam, who endorsed infanticide. Sit this one out https://t.co/iRPdbhv4Xo
— Reagan McCarthy (@reagmccarthy) May 21, 2020
You endorsed Biden.
You gave money to Ralph Northam.
Fu*ck all the way off.
— El Jefe (@ElJefeTulum) May 21, 2020
Evergreen exit question:
What is wrong with you?
— Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) May 21, 2020
And evergreen answer:
You sir are a complete sell-out
— Cosmo Kramer Lives (@giddyup4444) May 21, 2020