This November, don’t just vote because it’s your right as an American; do it to save your country from “a radicalized death cult.”

Here, let New York Times contributing op-ed writer and CNN contributor Wajahat Ali explain:

We have to vote out as many Republicans as we can in order to save our democracy. It's become a radicalized death cult to serve Trump and not the United States. It's only May. They will become worse because Trump will become worse. I hope people vote. — Wajahat "Social Distance Yourself" Ali (@WajahatAli) May 21, 2020

He seems reasonable and not-at-all broken.

No worries, mate. I'm ready to vote. But you won't like it. — Alan Endicott (@AlanEndicott) May 21, 2020

Uh-oh …

A bit of advice for Wajahat:

Step away from Twitter. Go for a walk with a friend who maybe voted Republican. Come back in touch with reality. https://t.co/I4OpPm3rpN — Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) May 21, 2020

We suggest he take it.

You may need to get off twitter chief — this is my burner (@this_burner_) May 21, 2020