This November, don’t just vote because it’s your right as an American; do it to save your country from “a radicalized death cult.”
Here, let New York Times contributing op-ed writer and CNN contributor Wajahat Ali explain:
We have to vote out as many Republicans as we can in order to save our democracy. It's become a radicalized death cult to serve Trump and not the United States. It's only May. They will become worse because Trump will become worse. I hope people vote.
— Wajahat "Social Distance Yourself" Ali (@WajahatAli) May 21, 2020
He seems reasonable and not-at-all broken.
No worries, mate. I'm ready to vote. But you won't like it.
— Alan Endicott (@AlanEndicott) May 21, 2020
Uh-oh …
A bit of advice for Wajahat:
Step away from Twitter. Go for a walk with a friend who maybe voted Republican. Come back in touch with reality. https://t.co/I4OpPm3rpN
— Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) May 21, 2020
We suggest he take it.
You may need to get off twitter chief
— this is my burner (@this_burner_) May 21, 2020
You’re going to ruin your health with this constant anger.
— Vivienne Bouché (@BoucheVivienne) May 21, 2020