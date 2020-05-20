Remember the other day when Elon Musk tweeted “Take the red pill”?
Take the red pill 🌹
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2020
Twitter got a little crazy. But that was only the beginning. Because, you see, as the New York Times reports, the tweet wasn’t just your normal, run-of-the-mill problematic; it was problematic for Tesla owners:
Tesla owners are grappling with the fact that their cars may carry new connotations after Elon Musk tweeted about taking “the red pill,” a reference to “The Matrix” that has been co-opted by the right and discussed in misogynistic and racist forumshttps://t.co/c8bqmUqpBN
— The New York Times (@nytimes) May 19, 2020
Someone put time into this.
This is seriously my favorite tweet ever. https://t.co/kiY8fXdfaz
— Dr. Kankokage (@kankokage) May 20, 2020
It’s even better than we hoped it would be.
— Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) May 20, 2020
Are we though? No, no we're not.
— Slashdot (@slashdot) May 19, 2020
New York Times definitely doesn’t have much to write about obviously.
— Amy Ferguson (@coskier61) May 20, 2020
Just trying to start an argument where there needn’t be one.
— James Harris (@HillCo_Space) May 20, 2020
This is really not worth the time you are wasting this on.
— KnitRebelResist (@KnitRebel) May 19, 2020
Is this @TheOnion ? You must be kidding.
— Charles Scott (@CharlesScott78) May 20, 2020
You guys are a freaking parody.
— Pounce de León (@RightAllTheTime) May 20, 2020
STFU
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 20, 2020
No! By all means, keep going!
Liberals grappling is so in right now pic.twitter.com/mPd7RKCn38
— Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) May 20, 2020
At least they’re not pouncing
— Alan Gura (@alangura) May 20, 2020
Wait’ll they learn to pounce!
— Priscilla Jensen (@offhandmanor1) May 20, 2020
It’s gonna be lit.
You’re not gonna cancel a billionaire with a twitter account, but it will be entertaining to watch you try
— Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) May 20, 2020