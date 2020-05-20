Every once in a while, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes has a take that’s not completely terrible.

This … is not one of those times:

The party of "OBAMA DEATH PANELS WILL INVOLTUNARILY EUTHANIZE YOUR GRANDPARENTS" is now embracing the positon that "Well, a lot of the folks dying from this are seniors in nursing homes so it doesn't really count." — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) May 19, 2020

Chris Hayes lies to further a narrative. He says that it's the GOP embracing "vulnerable people are going to die from this virus no matter what you do." Whereas that was literally said by Gov. Cuomo, D-NY. This is 100% gaslighting. https://t.co/BiD5TZRGpx — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 20, 2020

Ahem:

Gaslighting is right. Chris would like his followers to get the impression that he, unlike Republicans, has been concerned about elderly deaths from COVID19 in nursing homes from the get-go.

That’s … not the case:

Area man extremely concerned about nursing home crisis. pic.twitter.com/sK89nDyHhv — neontaster (@neontaster) May 20, 2020

So basically, Chris is just a poseur and a fraud. And effectively an apologist for Andrew Cuomo.

Are you talikjng about Andrew Cuomo? — Seventh Son (@JeffEpps16) May 20, 2020

Yes. Andrew Cuomo and Ezekiel Emanuel are both Democrats, and both with the usual democrat disregard and disrespect for the lives of people they don’t personally cherish. — Justona Moore (@Ruavoteslav1) May 19, 2020

Dude… you have LITERALLY praised the guy who forced nursing homes to take #COVID19 + patients killing 1000’s of elderly New Yorkers! https://t.co/UXzfvhicSr — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 20, 2020

DeSantis did a good job of protecting seniors in nursing homes, by moving COVID patients out. He's being demonized.

Cuomo did a horrible job of protecting seniors by requiring COVID patients to be sent back to nursing homes. He's being lionized. https://t.co/bBCPmIWv02 — Mo Mo (@molratty) May 20, 2020

All of this raises an important exit question: