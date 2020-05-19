In case you missed it, yesterday, the United Nations — having solved all other problems — offered the rest of us some advice on creating “a more equal world by using gender-neutral language.”

Because that, and that alone, is what the world needs now.

This actually wasn’t the U.N.’s first attempt at scolding us on our appalling use of unwoke heteronormative language:

People thought it was stupid then, too:

Hey, yeah. Good point! And speaking of “humankind,” what does the U.N. have to say about this?

No, seriously. It really is the first one. And the second one:

“Mankind”? “Men”? “Women”? For shame, United Nations. For shame.

You should probably just abolish yourselves now. You know, in the name of a more equal world.

Tags: Charter of the United Nationsgender neutralgender-neutral languagehumankindlanguagemankindPreambleU.N.U.N. CharterUnited Nations