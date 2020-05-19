In case you missed it, yesterday, the United Nations — having solved all other problems — offered the rest of us some advice on creating “a more equal world by using gender-neutral language.”
Because that, and that alone, is what the world needs now.
What you say matters.
Help create a more equal world by using gender-neutral language if you're unsure about someone's gender or are referring to a group. https://t.co/QQRFPY4VRn #GenerationEquality via@UN_Women pic.twitter.com/koxoAZZuxq
— United Nations (@UN) May 18, 2020
