Fox News is the bane of the MSM’s existence. It’s no wonder, as FNC regularly wipes the ratings floor with them. But, as it turns out, they need Fox News. As much as they hate to admit it, if Fox News goes, they’re all screwed.

That’s quite evident in this update from @ComfortablySmug on a lawsuit against Fox News by WASHLITE, an activist group:

Two dominant media and journalism consortiums have sought permission from a judge in Washington State to file a brief as amici curiae — “friends of the court” — in a lawsuit filed by an activist group against Fox News and various cable television providers. Other major players in the mainstream media landscape are riding to Fox’s defense. The activist group, known as WASHLITE, alleged that Fox violated state consumer protection law by branding itself as a “news” broadcast. The group also claimed Fox committed the “tort of outrage” (intentional infliction of emotional distress). The crux of the group’s claims are that Fox broadcasts downplayed the severity of the novel coronavirus and, thus, cannot be legally branded as accurate “news” broadcasts. Fox has defended itself by saying WASHLITE’s tactics would amount to the judicial stifling of the free press. It has also pointed to inaccuracies and inconsistencies in the group’s proffered examples of Fox coverage. The media entities seeking to be recognized as amici curiae are the Internet & Television Association (NCTA) and the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press (RCFP).

