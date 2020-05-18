Molly Jong-Fast may get most of her airplay around here for being the Bulwark’s “token liberal,” but she’s so much more than that. She’s also the editor-at-large of the Daily Beast, which means her hackery has an even larger audience.

And make no mistake: This is hackery.

I wrote about how Laura ingraham wants to kill your grandmother for ⁦@thedailybeast⁩ https://t.co/Fng3F6PXL3 — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) May 18, 2020

Maybe Molly should’ve reached out to Janice Dean, who actually has some experience dealing with people who want “to kill your grandmother.” See, when it comes to killing grandmothers, no one’s been quite as effective as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Too late. Andrew Cuomo already did. — Robin Josephette Biden II (@RobinJosephette) May 18, 2020

She may want to but Andrew Cuomo succeeded — Dana (@danasduds) May 18, 2020

Did you write about how Gov. Andrew Cuomo actually killed grandmothers in Nursing Homes? https://t.co/J50gvC5ItF — Meech 🇺🇸🇦🇱 (@michi83) May 18, 2020

Andrew Cuomo actually killed 5000 of them https://t.co/6r3OxNv2V3 — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) May 18, 2020

He’s the GOAT so far. Maybe Molly should write about him next.