Molly Jong-Fast may get most of her airplay around here for being the Bulwark’s “token liberal,” but she’s so much more than that. She’s also the editor-at-large of the Daily Beast, which means her hackery has an even larger audience.

And make no mistake: This is hackery.

Maybe Molly should’ve reached out to Janice Dean, who actually has some experience dealing with people who want “to kill your grandmother.” See, when it comes to killing grandmothers, no one’s been quite as effective as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

He’s the GOAT so far. Maybe Molly should write about him next.

