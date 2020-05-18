The struggle is all too real for disgraced ex-Rep. Katie Hill, who’s had to sit by and watch her seat flip back to the GOP. But don’t take our word for it; let her tell you:

“I take full responsibility for my mistakes” … but it’s all RedState and the GOP’s fault.

Trending

We’re in awe of her persistence despite all the difficulties she’s faced.

Never.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: californiaGOPKatie HillMike GarciaredstateRepublican