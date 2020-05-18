Not that anyone was asking, but Florida Democratic Rep. Val Demings has some thoughts about why Republicans are putting so much of the onus on China for the COVID19 crisis:

The GOP is trying to make this all about China because they know that otherwise it's about the president and his failure to protect us. — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) May 18, 2020

Or — just hear us out, Val — it’s because this is all ultimately China’s fault.

NARRATOR: The pandemic is literally all about China. Because that where it started and was allowed to spread across the planet because the Chinese Government tried to cover it up. https://t.co/YP1UxofuVL — RBe (@RBPundit) May 18, 2020

The Democrats are trying to make this all about Trump because they know that otherwise it's about the Chinese and their failure to act responsibly. — ⚡️Erick Brockway⚡️ (@erickbrockway) May 18, 2020

It came from China.

The CCP tried to cover it up.

The GOP is correct.

Pay attention, this material is testable! — BlackTrain (@BlackTrain) May 18, 2020

China must love you — Gemini7 (@77Serenade) May 18, 2020

Very good CCP shill! Many social credits for you pic.twitter.com/N6ypzob0FD — Gamecock Wizard (@ITPilnnacTheWiz) May 18, 2020