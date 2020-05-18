The Daily Beast’s Michael Tomasky was recently investigating the “status of disinfectant wipes” on Clorox.com, and he saw something pretty crazy:
Good God. I just went to https://t.co/sdlc2ekIxa checking on status of disinfectant wipes, and when you visit the site, a box actually pops up warning that ingesting Clorox in any form is unsafe. Huh, wonder why they feel compelled to state that?
— Michael Tomasky (@mtomasky) May 18, 2020
Great question, Michael.
Hahahahaha hahahahaha
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) May 18, 2020
Is it in big block letters for the MAGAmorons to understand?
— Char (@CharkeigsChar) May 18, 2020
Is it something the “MAGAmorons” need to understand?
Is there any evidence anyone has ingested Clorox? https://t.co/XVLmb8KWeZ
— Tim Carney (@TPCarney) May 18, 2020
Evidence?
Evidence is for conservatives. https://t.co/RdEcKnJewC
— Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) May 18, 2020
Heh.
How many journalists reported the president "suggested" Americans do this?
They are the only ones I saw advising this.
— Andrea E (@AAC0519) May 18, 2020
I would attribute it to the corporate media constantly promoting the erroneous idea that @realDonaldTrump
recommended such a course of action.
— Joe Roberts (@joereform) May 18, 2020
Just shows the damage the fake media can cause when they lie about what our President actually said.
— Mike Parker (@MJP1313) May 18, 2020
Oh, snap.
And just an FYI for Tomasky, Clorox’s warning isn’t actually that weird.
A legal system that gives standing to frivolous lawsuits is why companies are compelled to offer such warnings.
— TedR (@thecoffeemonkey) May 18, 2020