CNN’s Chris Cillizza is used to getting kicked around, but not so much by the Left. It’s the Left who’s kicking him around today, though. Over this:

Yes, he's an unlikeable jerk. But he's an unlikeable jerk that gets stuff done.https://t.co/R4sAOEDw6t — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) May 18, 2020

Nowhere in Cillizza’s piece does he himself praise Donald Trump for being an unlikable jerk that gets stuff done. But thanks to people’s reliable tendency to never read past the headline, Chris is in the dog house now.

We told you about a bunch of the lefties who are pissed at Chris, but we feel like this particular lefty, feminist and anti-racist artist and activist Bree Newsome Bass, deserves special attention for her take. Because she took it to 11:

That Chris Cillizza piece is a perfect example of how Trumpism is purely about whiteness/racism & always has been, but folks don't want to acknowledge it. Trump has NEVER gotten anything done & has ALWAYS been a mortal threat to the safety & security of the USA & its residents. — Bree Newsome Bass (@BreeNewsome) May 18, 2020

The only reason people are so invested in Trump & are so desperate to redeem him is b/c they elected him to reinforce white supremacy after having a Black president made them mad. This has nothing to do w/ Trump as a president–he's CLEARLY the worst–& everything to do w/ racism — Bree Newsome Bass (@BreeNewsome) May 18, 2020

Thank you for your input, Bree.

So all the white people who voted first for Obama, then voted for Trump; do we have situational racism? — Boomer Rube Demo (@yermomsabot) May 18, 2020

Generally speaking, the one who mentions skin color is the racist. Might be a good idea to take an honest look at what you’re spewing. — Deplorable YIAMDMB (@YIAMDMB) May 18, 2020

Try rehab, this works for some. — Lil' BisKit (@chaotic1969) May 18, 2020

