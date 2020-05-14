We could dedicate endless posts and energy to discussing the differences between capitalism and socialism … or we could just share this tweet from Carol Roth:

Reminder: Many people who object to capitalism really object to human nature. However, capitalism harnesses the power of human nature, while socialism pretends it can change human nature–or that it doesn't exist. That's a fantasy and that's why #socialism will never work. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) May 14, 2020

We couldn’t’ve said it better ourselves.