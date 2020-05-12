As Twitchy told you, yesterday, CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang asked Donald Trump a question about his claims that the U.S. is besting other countries in terms of COVID19 testing. Trump’s response was a suggestion that she “ask China.”

While his response may not have been great in terms of being directly relevant to the question, Jiang instead pushed back by insinuating that Trump’s response was racist because she is Chinese-American:

It wasn’t the first time Trump had given that response to a reporter:

Trending

In any event, on today’s episode of “The View,” Joy Behar used the exchange with Weijia Jiang as proof that Trump is “a disgusting racist”:

They always do this. Donald Trump says legitimately outrageous things on a regular basis, but so many of his detractors choose instead to focus on a nontroversy and expect us to continue to take their outrage seriously.

And by the way:

As a matter of fact …

***

Related:

Joy Behar says black people like Dem Rep. Elijah Cummings can’t possibly be racist (because they’re black)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpJoy BeharracismracistThe ViewWeijia Jiang