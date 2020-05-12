New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who’s in absolutely no position of moral authority to lecture the rest of us, nonetheless decided to lecture us on the importance of wearing masks:

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean, for one, isn’t in the mood to get a lecture on “respect” from the likes of Andrew Cuomo:

That sound you just heard is the sound of all the mics dropping.

Amen, Janice Dean. Amen.

