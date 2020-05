CBS News’ Ed O’Keefe reported earlier today on “obvious signs of social distancing at” the White House:

MORE: Obvious signs of social distancing at WH today: @VP Pence and Dr. Birx appeared during teleconference w/ govs on split-screen in separate rooms w/in the White House complex while other admin officials joined by telephone, according to participant on the call. (More…)

For some reason, that inspired this tweet from Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy:

LIBERATE THE WHITE HOUSE. https://t.co/tfcI3FCz38 — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 11, 2020

‘Scuse us?

Good one Chris! LOL! — DeeDee D. (@tashysam) May 11, 2020

Haha well played. — Ben Killoy (@ben_killoy) May 11, 2020

Now, that’s funny! — Beth Murphy (@BethMur15811185) May 11, 2020

A+ troll — Dan (@DaytimeDan) May 11, 2020

Oh, so it’s trolling when Chris Murphy does it? We could’ve sworn that sort of thing constituted inflammatory rhetoric, Senator.

Maybe because you treated it as such not that long ago:

Here's the hypocrisy meter so you can see how you thought it was horrible when Trump did exactly what you're doing: https://t.co/RDYjE1jZgV pic.twitter.com/ZkfSpaLeU7 — Jeff A (@Mithrandir48) May 11, 2020

Armed groups of citizens are gathering outside state capitols run by the President’s political opponents, and he is egging them on to “liberate” their states. We worried, what will Trump do when he faces a real crisis? And honestly, the answer is worse than anything I imagined. pic.twitter.com/A6i1JGJZrL — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 17, 2020

Dangerous incitement when Trump does it, clever snark when Chris Murphy does it.

Isn't this sort of language supposed to be very dangerous??? That's what I heard — Duncan Spilsbury (@SpilsburyDuncan) May 11, 2020

I thought that "LIBERATE XYZ!" was a call for armed rebellion. https://t.co/qVE4HFYYOr — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) May 11, 2020

Is this a call to arms, Chris? — Marty (@ThatMartyGuy1) May 11, 2020

Dangerous rhetoric inciting violence… tisk tisk — Golden Ratio FTW (@phikickspisbutt) May 11, 2020

I thought using the word "liberate" was dangerous incitement to violence. Is that not case anymore? I'm having a hard time keeping up with the ever changing Democrat language rule book. — Paul Georgia (@PGtwentytwo) May 11, 2020

I thought this was dangerous. I better report the tweet just in case. — TasCachetrophy (@cachetrophy) May 11, 2020

Better safe than sorry.