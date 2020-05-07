Megyn Kelly has just released another clip from her interview with Joe Biden accuser Tara Reade, and this one’s a doozy:

Trending

Damn.

Also worth highlighting:

***

Related:

‘You and I were there, Joe Biden’: Tara Reade tears into Joe Biden and Biden campaign in new clip from Megyn Kelly interview

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaughChristine Blasey FordJoe BidenMegyn Kellypolygraphsexual assaultSexual Assault AllegationsTara Readetestify