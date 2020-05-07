Megyn Kelly has just released another clip from her interview with Joe Biden accuser Tara Reade, and this one’s a doozy:

MK EXCLUSIVE: Will Tara Reade go under oath or take a polygraph? pic.twitter.com/aBXohhg14n — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 7, 2020

MK: Would you go under oath Tara Reade: "Absolutely" MK: Would you undergo cross examination Tara Reade: "Absolutely" https://t.co/DQYycJ01YZ — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) May 7, 2020

Damn.

Wow — Jeff (@jeffgoldwing) May 7, 2020

Also worth highlighting:

Reade (a lifelong Dem) says she believes Dr. Ford, would be willing to testify under oath against Biden (including cross examination), and would take a polygraph Biden if does…adding that she’s “not a criminal.” https://t.co/0fhRywpEdp — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 7, 2020

HAHAHAHAHAHA She believes Blasey-Ford!! Democrats have no out here. https://t.co/rOqD5QXLTc — RBe (@RBPundit) May 7, 2020

***

Related:

‘You and I were there, Joe Biden’: Tara Reade tears into Joe Biden and Biden campaign in new clip from Megyn Kelly interview