CNN is reporting that Bing Liu, a professor at the University of Pittsburgh, was shot and killed over the weekend in an apparent murder-suicide. Their report also contains this little detail:

Professor on verge of “very significant” COVID-19 findings killed in murder-suicide. Uh, can we have a LOT more reporting on this story please?https://t.co/NY1SGvpCOK pic.twitter.com/31OyXstmRW — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) May 6, 2020

“Bing was on the verge of making very significant findings toward understanding the cellular mechanisms that underlie SARS-CoV-2 infection and the cellular basis of the following complications,” his colleagues at the university’s Department of Computational and Systems Biology said in a statement.

Consider our eyebrows officially raised.