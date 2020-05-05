From where we’re sitting, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s handling of the COVID19 crisis is nothing to celebrate, but apparently we’re wrong. Because, as the Washington Post points out, Cuomo has been governing “by science”:

Opinion: Andrew Cuomo gets it right. Govern by science, not your gut. https://t.co/lQ8d1XrtcB — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 5, 2020

Leadership!

Well, it’d be unbelievable but for one thing:

Rubin. Of course. — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 5, 2020

It had to be Jennifer Rubin.

How many times have we heard President Trump say he just has a “feeling” or that his “gut feeling” is superior to expert, evidenced-based data? That's a deadly decision-making approach https://t.co/gV8oG7wKnV — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) May 5, 2020

Measure the data. Act on the data. Readjust on the data. Such a rational approach to governance is entirely beyond Trump’s capabilities, which is one reason he is uniquely unfit to govern during a health emergency. https://t.co/gV8oG7wKnV — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) May 5, 2020

Never fails. Unlike Rubin. Or Cuomo, for that matter.

The best part is using a picture of him disinfecting a subway car, which he waited until May to do. — BT (@back_ttys) May 5, 2020

Took 2+ months to begin nightly sanitizing the subways but ok https://t.co/4IGkI3v2gw — Patrick Hedger (@PatHedger18) May 5, 2020

Did science tell him to send Covid positive patients to nursing homes? — JustinVestal (@MovieRoughDraft) May 5, 2020

His department of health literally ordered old people bearing possibly lethal infectious diseases be placed within nursing homes, something which even ignorant pre-modern science folks would know is madness. https://t.co/Macx0XWO6r — Avi Woolf, Wilderness Conservative🐺 (@AviWoolf) May 5, 2020

Guess they were just collateral damage in his Scientific War on COVID19.

I can't believe this. He has been the absolute worst on policy and the outcome in NY is just terrible. Why does he get a pass? And praise?! — Social distancing before it was cool (@curiouslyso) May 5, 2020

Because Orange Man Bad.

You understand science even less than journalism. — Kim Jong-unthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) May 5, 2020

