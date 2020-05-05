From where we’re sitting, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s handling of the COVID19 crisis is nothing to celebrate, but apparently we’re wrong. Because, as the Washington Post points out, Cuomo has been governing “by science”:

Leadership!

Well, it’d be unbelievable but for one thing:

It had to be Jennifer Rubin.

Never fails. Unlike Rubin. Or Cuomo, for that matter.

Guess they were just collateral damage in his Scientific War on COVID19.

Because Orange Man Bad.

