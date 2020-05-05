Man. Is COVID19 brutal or what? Not only is it killing people and the economy, but it’s killing pointy-headed British government scientists’ careers.

The UK epidemiologist whose COVID-19 modeling has shaped Britain's response to the virus has resigned after breaking quarantine rules to meet with his married lover https://t.co/6kkqbZF17e

🔴 Prof Ferguson allowed the woman to visit him at home during the lockdown while lecturing the public on the need for strict social distancing https://t.co/eLOfVjgHPL

🔴 Antonia Staats, 38, travelled across London from her south London home to spend time with the government scientist, nicknamed Professor Lockdown https://t.co/t4JEyGHFIm

🔴 The first of Ms Staat's visits, on Monday March 30, coincided with a public warning by Prof Ferguson that the one-week-old lockdown measures would have to remain until June https://t.co/t4JEyGHFIm

Prof Ferguson told the Telegraph: “I accept I made an error of judgment and took the wrong course of action. I have therefore stepped back from my involvement in Sage [the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies].

“I acted in the belief that I was immune, having tested positive for coronavirus, and completely isolated myself for almost two weeks after developing symptoms.

“I deeply regret any undermining of the clear messages around the continued need for social distancing to control this devastating epidemic. The Government guidance is unequivocal, and is there to protect all of us.”