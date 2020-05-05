Man. Is COVID19 brutal or what? Not only is it killing people and the economy, but it’s killing pointy-headed British government scientists’ careers.
🔴Exclusive: Government scientist Neil Ferguson resigns after breaking lockdown rules to meet his married lover https://t.co/eLOfVjgHPL
— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 5, 2020
#BREAKING: UK Government scientist Neil Ferguson resigns after breaking lockdown rules to meet his married lover – @Telegraph exclusivehttps://t.co/6n7cy4gNZj
— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) May 5, 2020
The UK epidemiologist whose COVID-19 modeling has shaped Britain's response to the virus has resigned after breaking quarantine rules to meet with his married lover https://t.co/6kkqbZF17e
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) May 5, 2020
Ah. British government scientist Neil Ferguson (of the Imperial College of London coronavirus model fame) resigns after breaking lockdown rules to meet his married lover.https://t.co/VIjUuJnMgk
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) May 5, 2020
Get some, Dr. Ferguson.
🔴 Prof Ferguson allowed the woman to visit him at home during the lockdown while lecturing the public on the need for strict social distancinghttps://t.co/eLOfVjgHPL
— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 5, 2020
🔴 Antonia Staats, 38, travelled across London from her south London home to spend time with the government scientist, nicknamed Professor Lockdownhttps://t.co/t4JEyGHFIm
— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 5, 2020
🔴 The first of Ms Staat's visits, on Monday March 30, coincided with a public warning by Prof Ferguson that the one-week-old lockdown measures would have to remain until Junehttps://t.co/t4JEyGHFIm
— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 5, 2020
How do you like that?
At least he’s sorry, though:
Prof Ferguson told the Telegraph: “I accept I made an error of judgment and took the wrong course of action. I have therefore stepped back from my involvement in Sage [the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies].
“I acted in the belief that I was immune, having tested positive for coronavirus, and completely isolated myself for almost two weeks after developing symptoms.
“I deeply regret any undermining of the clear messages around the continued need for social distancing to control this devastating epidemic. The Government guidance is unequivocal, and is there to protect all of us.”
Well, sort of.
Neil Ferguson being the third wheel in a weird open-marriage love triangle is such a 2020 plot twist.
— Matt Exotic (@MattCover) May 5, 2020
Sweet Baby Yoda, this year just keeps getting weirder and dumber with every passing day. https://t.co/Qpdw4QIJi8
— John Hayward (@Doc_0) May 5, 2020
The Aristocrats!https://t.co/4DNkC02AJ4
— Tim Carney (@TPCarney) May 5, 2020
They used to joke that economists do it with models. I guess epidemiologists do it with Staats.
— Lucius Hedingham (@LVCIVS_MCMXCI) May 5, 2020
Heh.
Isn’t this the guy who told us the virus would kill hundreds of thousands? He must really think so if he’s willing to break rules and risk him and his lovers lives.
— Abbie (@abbierg72) May 5, 2020
Yeah. We’d agree with that assessment.