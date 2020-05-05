91-year-old Martin Tolchin may no longer be at the height of his journalistic career, but that doesn’t mean he’s lost his journalistic spirit.

Guy Benson came across this letter Tolchin sent to an editor regarding Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations against Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden:

So journalists have been partisan for decades, then. Good to know.

Wonder how many young whippersnapper journalists feel the same way as Martin but still try to pretend their bias doesn’t color their reporting. Probably a lot.

