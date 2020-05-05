Sick and tired of women being objectified on film? Canadian TV personality Ziya Tong sure is.
And she’s got a thought exercise for everybody:
How differently would men see themselves if as boys they grew up with movies featuring them like this. 🤔
[via @reddit] pic.twitter.com/B3ppQisgfM
Wow, Ziya. Great question! We definitely can’t think of a single movie in which shirtless or near-naked guys frolicked around in their shirtless near-nakedness while the woman remains mostly clothed.
You mean He-Man? https://t.co/bXyzpUQjKY
Do you think this portrays practical body images for boys? pic.twitter.com/ni5GecvMKr
This is what I grew up watching…
BRB, going to go defend the secrets of Castle Greyskull! pic.twitter.com/nJHliXvKod
Who can say? https://t.co/0tyzCQkuLs
Zardoz? Conan the Barbarian? Tarzan?
Blue check marks are at it again… pic.twitter.com/DPMFvFvPTV
https://t.co/TP6Ol8sHxP pic.twitter.com/JuMkSlOvCh
We can do this all day, really. pic.twitter.com/9WPP1azfVc
Please do. Whenever a tweet like this pops up I get treated to so much eye candy.
Ha!
For real, though, of all the things to get outraged about, this seems like something that should be pretty low on the list. And before anyone argues that the dudes depicted above are still powerful because they’re wielding weapons, ask yourselves why women even need a weapon to be powerful.
I love how it’s flipped to make a point but still the woman has a cropped top
Why is she still dressed in a sexy outfit? I question your commitment.
I grew up in the time of Leia. Nobody would ever accuse me of being a shrinking violet. We all understood before the default was to be offended; that Leia was a bad ass WITH or WITHOUT clothes. Get over it.
