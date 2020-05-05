Sick and tired of women being objectified on film? Canadian TV personality Ziya Tong sure is.

And she’s got a thought exercise for everybody:

How differently would men see themselves if as boys they grew up with movies featuring them like this. 🤔 [via @reddit] pic.twitter.com/B3ppQisgfM — 𝕨𝕒𝕤𝕙 𝕪𝕠𝕦𝕣 𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕤 🧼 (@ziyatong) May 4, 2020

Wow, Ziya. Great question! We definitely can’t think of a single movie in which shirtless or near-naked guys frolicked around in their shirtless near-nakedness while the woman remains mostly clothed.

Do you think this portrays practical body images for boys? pic.twitter.com/ni5GecvMKr — SPK (@bananareasons) May 5, 2020

This is what I grew up watching… BRB, going to go defend the secrets of Castle Greyskull! pic.twitter.com/nJHliXvKod — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) May 5, 2020

Who can say? https://t.co/0tyzCQkuLs — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 5, 2020

Zardoz? Conan the Barbarian? Tarzan? — Jim Jamitis 🪓🌲🔪🐋 (@JimJamitis) May 5, 2020

Blue check marks are at it again… pic.twitter.com/DPMFvFvPTV — Dac-attack (@YMdac92) May 5, 2020

We can do this all day, really. pic.twitter.com/9WPP1azfVc — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) May 5, 2020

Please do. Whenever a tweet like this pops up I get treated to so much eye candy. — Bern (@LovelywaytoBern) May 5, 2020

Ha!

For real, though, of all the things to get outraged about, this seems like something that should be pretty low on the list. And before anyone argues that the dudes depicted above are still powerful because they’re wielding weapons, ask yourselves why women even need a weapon to be powerful.

I love how it’s flipped to make a point but still the woman has a cropped top — Chelsea (@ChelseaP_PR) May 5, 2020

Why is she still dressed in a sexy outfit? I question your commitment. — Murder Mo-rnet (@molratty) May 5, 2020