Sick and tired of women being objectified on film? Canadian TV personality Ziya Tong sure is.

And she’s got a thought exercise for everybody:

Wow, Ziya. Great question! We definitely can’t think of a single movie in which shirtless or near-naked guys frolicked around in their shirtless near-nakedness while the woman remains mostly clothed.

Ha!

For real, though, of all the things to get outraged about, this seems like something that should be pretty low on the list. And before anyone argues that the dudes depicted above are still powerful because they’re wielding weapons, ask yourselves why women even need a weapon to be powerful.

