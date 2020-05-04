Late last week, Donald Trump nominated a replacement for Christi Grimm, HHS principal deputy inspector general. Trump was reportedly angry with Grimm over a report she wrote last month detailing medical supply shortages and COVID19 testing delays in hospitals.
The optics of that are admittedly … not great.
But author and Atlantic staff writer Anne Applebaum’s take isn’t a good look, either:
Tags: Anne ApplebaumbureaucratsChristi GrimmcommunismDonald TrumpJosef StalinRussiaSoviet RussiaSoviet Union