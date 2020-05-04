Late last week, Donald Trump nominated a replacement for Christi Grimm, HHS principal deputy inspector general. Trump was reportedly angry with Grimm over a report she wrote last month detailing medical supply shortages and COVID19 testing delays in hospitals.

The optics of that are admittedly … not great.

But author and Atlantic staff writer Anne Applebaum’s take isn’t a good look, either:

“Eliminated” in the Soviet Union meant (or still means, rather) something very different from what Donald Trump has done. We have to assume that Anne knows the difference but just doesn’t care. She’s written books about communism, for crying out loud.

