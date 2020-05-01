Kirsten Powers has been on quite a roll today, insisting that there’s no double standard with regard to the treatment of Brett Kavanaugh vs. Joe Biden, and then tweeting out a “mini thread” explaining that ackshually, “Believe Women” never really meant just “believe women.”

Neera Tanden thought Powers’ mini thread was pretty damn good (despite the fact that it wasn’t), and she retweeted it for her followers:

Neera’s been going to bat pretty hard for Biden lately.

One indication of whether the press is willing to treat the GOP to the same standard they treat Dems is if Trump is asked about myriad assault accusations he's faced at his press conference today. — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) May 1, 2020

She claims her first lodged complaint about this was not assault at all? This seems like a major issue. https://t.co/JF3JAEDS7X — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) May 1, 2020

There’s plenty more where that came from. But the Powers thread is particularly amazing. So you’d think that Neera would’ve been a little more careful with past tweets than to leave this one just hanging out there:

Believe women – unless it doesn’t work for your ambition, apparently. — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) January 13, 2020

Well, well, well.

Awkward.

Any thoughts now? — Check'Em (@lmaoclowncheck) May 1, 2020

Feel the same today Neera? Or feeling a bit of a shift happening yourself?? — Nikita (@NikKress) May 1, 2020