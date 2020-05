The COVID19 crisis has affected a lot of people, including Elon Musk.

He’s become one of the most vocal advocates of reopening the American economy, complete with plenty of ‘Merica-y fist-pumps:

Today, he’s pumping those fists harder than ever:

And the rocket's red glare,

the bombs bursting in air — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

Oh, say does that star-spangled banner yet wave — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

O'er the land of the free and the home of the brave? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

Cue fireworks.

Now give people back their FREEDOM — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

If people don’t get back their FREEDOM right away, they may at least be able to get their hands on some of Elon Musk’s stuff:

I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

You have our attention, Elon.

Tesla stock price is too high imo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

If you feel like unloading any of that stock on us, we’ll take it off your hands free of charge.

So Craigslist? Ebay? NextDoor? where can we buy your stuff? — Roberto Baldwin (@strngwys) May 1, 2020

Do you have any Herman Miller pieces or a midcentury sideboard? If so how much? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 1, 2020

will buy your car for $1 — Brad Sams (@bdsams) May 1, 2020

shot in the dark, but in keeping with your new asceticism, you could just give your house to me — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) May 1, 2020

i can take the house if you want — Schlatt (@jschlatt) May 1, 2020

I know this lockdown is getting to all of us. That said, I’ll totally take anything off your hands to help pay my student loans — Mara Sov's Regret (@katearthsis) May 1, 2020

Slide me a cybertruck first papi — Lyin' Ken Wheeler (@ken_wheeler) May 1, 2020

Give us a call, Elon. We want to help you out.