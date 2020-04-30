We have no doubt that the timing of this Joe Biden tweet is totally coincidental and has nothing whatsoever to do with his upcoming appearance on “Morning Joe” tomorrow or the media’s mounting struggle to completely avoid Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations against him:

An open and independent press is more important than ever in times like this. They deserve to be treated with respect — not belittled with schoolyard taunts from this president. https://t.co/eIiJO6uJfr — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 30, 2020

Subtle, Joe. Very subtle.

Fortunately for Joe Biden, he is, as Nancy Pelosi reminds us, Joe Biden. So he’s got little to worry about. At least as far as the mainstream media are concerned.

Someone should have told Joe that kissing the media’s ass the night before he’s finally getting asked about Tara Reade is gross. And totally not necessary since media is on his side anyway. https://t.co/cswJUhXpSo — RBe (@RBPundit) April 30, 2020

biden campaign complained about the wording of an article and got the new york times to alter their tara reade story. this is an easily held position when media bends to the will of your political party https://t.co/gsP8JJxfrs — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) April 30, 2020

He knows who is protecting him…. https://t.co/OelAwLLSD5 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 30, 2020

And who will continue to do so because that’s their job now.

Your boss went after AP, James Rosen and Sharyl Attkisson. — AJ (@SBSportsDiva) April 30, 2020