Doctors and nurses and restaurant workers and all deserve to be saluted. And what better way to honor their sacrifice than to do what “One Tree Hill” actress Hilarie Burton is doing?
Hilarie Burton lets her gray hair grow out in solidarity with frontline workers https://t.co/dWP2cQt6Xz pic.twitter.com/6vTOoWUh7S
— Page Six (@PageSix) April 29, 2020
Solidarity, y’all:
The “silver lining” is literally growing out of my skull. For all of our frontline and essential workers who are too busy to fuss with things like hair color, I grow mine out in solidarity with you. When I see it, I’m reminded of all you’re doing to keep us safe. I’m reminded that you deserve to be taken care of. I’m reminded that any spare time I have shouldn’t be spent on vanity, but rather on helping our heroes. I can make 5 masks in the time it would take me to dye my hair. It’s a small, silly symbol. Gray hair. Who cares, right? But I hope the nurse or the vet or the store clerk who is feeling tired and overwhelmed knows that it’s a visible thing I can show that says “I’m with you”. #stayhome #protectourhealthcareworkers #protectouressentialworkers
Wow, you guys. Wow:
“Beautiful words and love the grays,” Rumer Willis wrote, while Kate Walsh described her friend’s sprouting grays as a “halo.”
Burton is far from the only star who’s embracing their natural roots during lockdown. Sarah Silverman and Kevin Hart have both taken to Instagram to show off their silver strands recently.
Let’s all take a moment to honor Burton et al.’s sacrifice.
Celebrity pandemic sacrifices continue to be unmatched. https://t.co/MhSpM453La
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 29, 2020
oh gray hair
stunning and brave https://t.co/wsmpLJLITI
— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 29, 2020
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 29, 2020
Same.
You're welcome, frontline workers. https://t.co/W0D1yfGo5L
— jon gabriel (@exjon) April 29, 2020
Thank you so much @HilarieBurton you are changing the world!!! 🙏🙏🙏
— JAC (@michcusejoe5) April 29, 2020
Thank you for your service. https://t.co/nQO3I7EVaE
— Teri Peters (@hipEchik) April 29, 2020