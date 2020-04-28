So, we’re still doing this?

.@SpeakerPelosi claims Trump told people to "inject Lysol in our lungs" pic.twitter.com/odtRJDqpNW — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 28, 2020

It’s time to move on from Donald Trump saying that … but let me tell you multiple times that he said it.

Not like Nancy Pelosi and Democrats have anything more pressing to deal with.

Crap like this is just infuriating. — FartingCows&Airplanes (@yestradamous) April 28, 2020

Infuriating … but not surprising. Pelosi and the Democrats have repeatedly demonstrated that, despite all their pontificating about Donald Trump’s incompetence, they can’t be trusted to help us weather the COVID19 crisis.

All they have left is dishonesty.

Is @SpeakerPelosi even capable of telling the truth? — Janet Chaby (@JChaby) April 28, 2020

Pelosi is a blatant liar! — BeaAnina (@BeaAnina) April 28, 2020

And as long as the media don’t hold her accountable, she’ll continue to be one.

Imagine if someone would actually push back once. Just once. Just to see what happens. — Jamison (@RantsOfADrunk) April 28, 2020