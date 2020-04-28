Earlier today, Donald Trump welcomed members of the media to speak with him about the latest developments in the fight against COVID19.
Oh, you know. Just the latest casualty of Donald Trump:
"Are you going to apologize, Yahoo? That's why you're Yahoo and nobody knows who the hell you are…including me."
OMG 😱pic.twitter.com/yWqlIhiqyY
— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 28, 2020
Hello? 9-1-1?
Trump just ended this reporter's whole career pic.twitter.com/zT1OtiSllB
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 28, 2020
— Kristina Sjolund (@KristinaSjolund) April 28, 2020
Even Dr. Birx seemed to enjoy it.
You can tell Birx doesn't particularly like Trump, but she really doesn't like the media. https://t.co/5eUF4BUbW3
— eric (@eriContrarian) April 28, 2020
Can you blame her?