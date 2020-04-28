Earlier today, Donald Trump welcomed members of the media to speak with him about the latest developments in the fight against COVID19.

Oh, you know. Just the latest casualty of Donald Trump:

"Are you going to apologize, Yahoo? That's why you're Yahoo and nobody knows who the hell you are…including me." OMG 😱pic.twitter.com/yWqlIhiqyY — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 28, 2020

Hello? 9-1-1?

Trump just ended this reporter's whole career pic.twitter.com/zT1OtiSllB — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 28, 2020

Even Dr. Birx seemed to enjoy it.

You can tell Birx doesn't particularly like Trump, but she really doesn't like the media. https://t.co/5eUF4BUbW3 — eric (@eriContrarian) April 28, 2020

Can you blame her?