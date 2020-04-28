Remember a couple of weeks back when the New York Times “found no pattern of sexual misconduct by [Joe] Biden” (and then, of course, subsequently tried to stealth-edit their findings)? Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, was among the many who couldn’t help but marvel at the New York Times’ brazen bias:

For some reason, Miller’s April 12 tweets got the attention today of Cheri “Vote Blue No Matter Who” Jacobus who, naturally, attempted to make this about Donald Trump:

The proper measure of comparison is how media treated the dozens of accusations rape, sexual assault, and sexual harassment by @realdonaldtrump of girls and women. Not Kavanaugh's accuser.#ApplesToApples — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) April 28, 2020

No, I'm sorry. The measurement is Biden's own standard. https://t.co/uXZgVsi0wh — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 28, 2020

No, you measured against Kavanaugh's accuser who went under oath on TV. The measurement is Trump's multiple accusers. I look forward to you giving extensive coverage to each and every one. Shall I hold my breath? https://t.co/lyHyGJEuV2 — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) April 28, 2020

It’s sad that he had to do this, but Miller busted out one of Joe Biden’s own greatest hits:

This is the measurement. I’m not going 15 rounds with your special brand of lunacy today. https://t.co/q1DdJzGn4j pic.twitter.com/4jmwpk1jeg — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 28, 2020

I don't think she's going to stop pic.twitter.com/PsVyLVK3KQ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 28, 2020

The second standard for the media is Kavanaugh but she'll never get this so why waste the time? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 28, 2020

Jacobus isn’t the only one who’ll never get it. Bradley P. Moss, an attorney who specializes in national security matters, also took issue with Miller bringing up Biden’s own words:

Conservative media is determined to hold Biden to a standard to which they adamantly refused to hold themselves. https://t.co/X3aOmqDGF2 — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) April 28, 2020

Someone just arrived from Pluto. https://t.co/5aGuWEGLI1 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) April 28, 2020

I am literally quoting Joe Biden. https://t.co/tE8jeaw3lW — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 28, 2020

And Biden has also said Reade deserves to tell her story. Unlike Trump, who disparaged and attacked his accusers and Kavanaugh’s accuser. Oddly, that caveat tends to be overlooked. https://t.co/cPFuL8iJEv — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) April 28, 2020

Biden has said this about Reade, because Biden has not addressed these accusations at all. https://t.co/3bMqeSb3Cv — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 28, 2020

Holding Biden to Biden’s standard. — ))◅Adam ▻(( (@idrawrobots) April 28, 2020

It's biden's standard tho — Ben (@thethriftygene) April 28, 2020

They are holding Joe to Joe's standard. It's a tough standard. — Tim (@timmcguiness) April 28, 2020

This is the standard set by Biden. He and his supporters can adhere to it, or admit it was crap. They set the bar. Its perfectly valid to point out their failure to reach it. — Back off, Coronavirus (@silver_shots) April 28, 2020

How about this: "Bradley Moss determined to not hold Biden to Biden's own standards." — Mike Zepeda (@zepedamikecheck) April 28, 2020

