Nobody is pushing harder for Stacey Abrams to be Joe Biden’s running mate than Abrams herself. Hell, she’s willing to dismiss Tara Reade’s accusations against Biden because of it!

But not even all her shameless bootlicking may be enough to make her wish come true. Still, as Ben Shapiro points out, that wouldn’t be the end of the world for Abrams:

The good news for Stacey Abrams is that if Biden doesn't pick her, she can still walk around for years claiming she's the VP. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 28, 2020

He’s right, you know.