Nobody is pushing harder for Stacey Abrams to be Joe Biden’s running mate than Abrams herself. Hell, she’s willing to dismiss Tara Reade’s accusations against Biden because of it!

But not even all her shameless bootlicking may be enough to make her wish come true. Still, as Ben Shapiro points out, that wouldn’t be the end of the world for Abrams:

He’s right, you know.

