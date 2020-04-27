Earlier today, Business Insider reported that two women, including a former neighbor of Tara Reade’s, came forward to corroborate details of Reade’s account of being sexually assaulted by Joe Biden in the 1990s.

The BI article also included a detail about LaCasse that’s disturbing in its own right:

More:

LaCasse acknowledged that coming forward to support an allegation against the Democratic presidential nominee “may have repercussions for me.” But she said she has no political ax to grind and intends to vote for Biden.

“I personally am a Democrat, a very strong Democrat,” she said. “And I’m for Biden, regardless. But still I have to come out and say this.”

How should we interpret this, exactly? Is LaCasse just willing to overlook Biden’s alleged sexual misconduct because he’s a Democrat? Or is she trying to take a stand in a weird way by indicating that she knows Biden is guilty despite the fact that he’s a Democrat?

It’s disheartening, to say the least, that LaCasse plans to vote for Biden despite believing Tara Reade’s account of his sexual predation. But given how Reade’s allegation has been treated by Biden’s fellow Democrats as well as by many in the mainstream media, LaCasse’s attitude shouldn’t be all that surprising.

