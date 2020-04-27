Earlier today, Business Insider reported that two women, including a former neighbor of Tara Reade’s, came forward to corroborate details of Reade’s account of being sexually assaulted by Joe Biden in the 1990s.

The BI article also included a detail about LaCasse that’s disturbing in its own right:

2/ Lynda LaCasse, Reade’s neighbor in the mid 1990s, is the 1st source to corroborate Reade’s account in detail, on the record. LaCasse is a longtime Democrat and says she will still vote for Biden. But says “This happened, and I know it did because I remember talking about it.” — Rich McHugh (@RichMcHugh) April 27, 2020

More:

LaCasse acknowledged that coming forward to support an allegation against the Democratic presidential nominee “may have repercussions for me.” But she said she has no political ax to grind and intends to vote for Biden. “I personally am a Democrat, a very strong Democrat,” she said. “And I’m for Biden, regardless. But still I have to come out and say this.”

"I personally am a Democrat, a very strong Democrat," she said. "And I'm for Biden, regardless. But still I have to come out and say this." WHAT???? SERIOUSLY, WHAT THE ACTUAL F***???? https://t.co/1eO9S75BhG — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) April 27, 2020

How should we interpret this, exactly? Is LaCasse just willing to overlook Biden’s alleged sexual misconduct because he’s a Democrat? Or is she trying to take a stand in a weird way by indicating that she knows Biden is guilty despite the fact that he’s a Democrat?

She's still voting for Biden. At least she admits none of it bothers her. https://t.co/Aza4Wikrmb — RBe (@RBPundit) April 27, 2020

It’s disheartening, to say the least, that LaCasse plans to vote for Biden despite believing Tara Reade’s account of his sexual predation. But given how Reade’s allegation has been treated by Biden’s fellow Democrats as well as by many in the mainstream media, LaCasse’s attitude shouldn’t be all that surprising.