Rep. Pramila Jayapal will always be a Bernie Sis. The elderly millionaire socialist with three houses will always have a special place in her heart.

But with Bernie out, she’s either got to shut up or throw her support behind someone else.

So congratulations, Joe Biden. You’re the lucky winner of Jayapal’s endorsement:

Today I am announcing my endorsement of @JoeBiden for President of the United States. VP Biden is a deeply dedicated public servant with the ability to unite the American people. I am moved by his compassion and ability to connect with people on the most human level. — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) April 27, 2020

As Congressional Progressive Caucus Co-Chair, I believe wholeheartedly that gov't can & must be a force for good—expanding access to health care & education, fighting the climate crisis, passing humane immigration reform, & looking out for working people instead of corporations. — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) April 27, 2020

I started this campaign as an ardent and vocal surrogate for @BernieSanders & while I have not always agreed with Vice President @JoeBiden on matters of policy, I'm ready to work with him to craft & then implement the most progressive agenda of any candidate in history. — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) April 27, 2020

As President, Donald Trump has consistently sided with the wealthy & well-connected over working families & regular Americans, fostered racism & xenophobia & undermined democratic norms & the rule of law. — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) April 27, 2020

Trump & his admin have demonstrated repeatedly—& most recently in their disastrous response to COVID-19—an inability to govern, make tough decisions, speak the truth & unite the country in common purpose. Any progress toward a better future requires defeating him this November. — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) April 27, 2020

Our progressive movement of people organizing in the streets & in the halls of Congress has only grown bigger & more diverse, & we have made enormous strides toward racial, gender, & economic justice. — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) April 27, 2020

We are ready for a President who will encourage us to be as big as we can be, with compassion & bold leadership. That President must be @JoeBiden. — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) April 27, 2020

I will do everything I can to help @JoeBiden win back the White House, take back the Senate, & preserve our House majority. Together, I am confident we can build a more perfect union. — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) April 27, 2020

And there’s no union more perfect than one in which hypocritical Democrats are willing to ignore an increasingly credible sexual assault allegation against one of their own.

#WhyIDidntReport is a tragic and heartbreaking tale about how our society treats victims of violence. I see you, I believe you, and I vow to keep fighting for you. — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) September 22, 2018

Then why not Tara Reade, @PramilaJayapal? Do you not see her? Not believe her? Or maybe it’s just not convenient to right for her? pic.twitter.com/ANPUdX5qV8 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 27, 2020

We’re guessing it’s the inconvenience that’s led Jayapal to endorse Biden despite the mounting case against him. Out of sight, out of mind. Even with regard to sexual assault allegations.

Talk about a terrible decision with even worse timing.#BelieveTaraReade — Aaron Kincer (@Aaron_Kincer) April 27, 2020

I respect you but this makes me really sad. Biden has a credible rape allegation against him. I guess women's suffering only matters if it can be weaponized against your enemies. The political culture in this country is deeply sick. — Sara Bernard (@SJBSchu) April 27, 2020