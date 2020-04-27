As Twitchy told you, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wagged his finger at the world for not having listened to the WHO on COVID19:

#BREAKING 'World should have listened to WHO' on #coronavirus: Director General Tedros pic.twitter.com/N7eua2j0JA — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 27, 2020

Tedros got plenty of pushback for that, but no one knows how to collect the receipts quite like D.C. comms strategist Drew Holden.

Holden’s got plenty of receipts, and he’s kindly decided to share them with the rest of the class:

The world should’ve listened to @WHO, you say? About which point? No human-to-human transmission? A thread with some more guesses, because @WHO certainly said some things, just not sure any are worth believing. https://t.co/wXzmM7dKlz pic.twitter.com/12jbuP3bm9 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 27, 2020

Or maybe about you had meant China’s commitment to transparency? Is that a valuable insight from @WHO? @anticorruption seems to disagree. https://t.co/UnFXuyt0yl pic.twitter.com/QsUaEwqQKI — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 27, 2020

Or the idea that China has reduced the number of #coronavirus deaths? Which @axios also debunked? Is that what you mean @DrTedros? pic.twitter.com/i3kZK8BHOG — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 27, 2020

Maybe you mean that a travel ban isn’t necessary? That advice? Given global travel has shut down, I would imagine a few people disagree with you there. pic.twitter.com/fwIYmdaV04 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 27, 2020

Perhaps the Chinese propaganda talking point that we shouldn’t refer to the disease based on where it’s from? Is that what you mean, @WHO? pic.twitter.com/ws8QninsWg — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 27, 2020

Or maybe you just mean the Belt and Road Initiative is wonderful? I’m sure more of that would’ve helped achieve #HealthforAll pic.twitter.com/UCfkQFA9Vm — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 27, 2020

Well, Tedros?

I’m sure you’ve got a concert or something to plan but would love to know which of the above advice is still worth believing @WHO & @DrTedros. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 27, 2020

We, too, would like some answers.