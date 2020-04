As Twitchy told you earlier, Hillary Clinton decided to have a little fun with Donald Trump’s remarks at yesterday’s COVID19 presser:

Please don’t poison yourself because Donald Trump thinks it could be a good idea.

Unsurprisingly, it’s become a very popular activity in Democratic circles:

I don't know who needs to hear this, but please do not inject bleach into your body or drink laundry detergent. You will die. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) April 24, 2020

It goes without saying: please don't inject disinfectant or drink bleach. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 24, 2020

At the end of her news conference, PELOSI: "No money for the Post Office. Instead inject Lysol into your lungs." — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 24, 2020

I never thought I'd have to say this. Don't inject Lysol or any other disinfectant. Don't drink bleach. — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) April 24, 2020

But the party never really gets going until Joe Biden joins in. Thank goodness he showed up when he did, with a take we absolutely haven’t seen or heard over and over again:

I can’t believe I have to say this, but please don’t drink bleach. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 24, 2020

We can’t believe so many people think Joe Biden looks clever:

I can't believe I have to say this, but: thank you for saying this. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) April 24, 2020

Lmfao — Ryan (@BronTheGoat6) April 24, 2020

tell em how it is, king — 🥁NJ Students For Biden (Text UNITED to 30330)🥁 (@nj_for_biden) April 24, 2020

“King”? Of what, exactly? Of misquoting Donald Trump?

I can't believe I have to say this, but what Trump said was stupid and rambling and did not include a recommendation to drink bleach. https://t.co/uOfeq6g7X4 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) April 24, 2020

Seriously, Donald Trump says enough wacky stuff that he, you know, actually says. But for some reason, some of his loudest critics insist on manufacturing the wackiness.

1. President Trump didn’t even remotely suggest doing this. 2. Joe Biden didn’t write this Tweet. https://t.co/xQ3G57bUsU — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 24, 2020

No one said to drink bleach, Joe’s aide. https://t.co/SjIVhqEJ4C — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 24, 2020

Biden doesn't write his own tweets. Also, direct your comments to Cuomo's wife… https://t.co/MqaXFsfzSL — Jenny (@Jenny_IDLYITW) April 24, 2020

Seriously. Lady thinks bathing in bleach helps cure COVID19.

Meanwhile, we can’t help but wonder exactly who Biden’s tweet is directed at. As far as we know, no one came away from yesterday’s COVID19 presser thinking it’d be a great idea to start chugging bleach (and if they did, they didn’t need to be convinced by Trump or anyone else that it’d be a great idea). Something you want to tell us, Joe?

Who told you to drink bleach? https://t.co/MeTDgJdg63 — RBe (@RBPundit) April 24, 2020

Inquiring minds wanna know, Joe.

In any event, since Biden’s Twitter guru is doling out unsolicited advice, how about some advice for Biden?

I can't believe I have to say this, but please stop being a creep around women and children. pic.twitter.com/2cIFkXk77C — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) April 24, 2020

I can’t believe I have to say this, but don’t touch women who don’t want to be touched. https://t.co/pUUmovY4xl — Ezra (@EzraCeleste) April 24, 2020

